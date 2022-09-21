WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Public Market to Move Indoors for October

The Jamestown Public Market will be moving indoors starting October 1.

Market Director Linnea Carlson said the final month of the market’s season will be in the Covenant Manor Apartments community space. The entrance for this location is on 23 West Third Street. Carlson said market hours for October will be 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

She said they hope the move indoors will help protect vendors and customers from potential inclement weather.

The final outdoor market will be this Saturday, September 24. The Public Market’s season ends Saturday, October 29.

