Jamestown Public School Board Reviews Visitor Policy to Ensure School Safety

The Jamestown Public Schools District is working on a new visitor’s policy for schools.

The School Board approved the first reading of the “Visitor to the School” policy at their meeting Tuesday.

Board member Joe Pawelski said the policy is part of different safety factors being implemented in the schools, “People will have to check in before they’re allowed into the building, which is something that’s always been the case, but they also have to present proof, picture proof, of who they are, and that will be immediately checked to make sure there’s nothing in that person’s background that would prevent them from entering a school. So, this is another step in the direction of the safety of our school system.”

Chief Information Officer Jessie Joy said the district will have the ability to screen visitors, “..issue a visitor pass with the location and their photo on it so that anyone who sees that person in the building has a visual identifier as to who that person is. And most importantly, we’ll have an accurate and complete record of all of the individuals who have entered our school including their name, date of birth, and photo.”

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said board will finalize the policy at a future meeting and that once it’s approved, the system will be implemented at the high school first.

The Board also approved Coco, a chocolate lab, to be used as a therapy dog at Jefferson Middle School. Coco’s handler will be her owner and Jefferson Middle School Principal Leslie Melquist.