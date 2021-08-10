WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Public School Safety Plan Open for Public Comment

The Jamestown Public School District-Wide Safety Plan for the 2021-22 school year is now open for public comment until September 9th.

School districts are required by state regulations to develop District-Wide Safety Plans, in conjunction with Building-Level Safety Plans. District-Wide Safety Plans are comprehensive, plans that provide broad concepts, policies and procedures, including the number and types of safety drills to be completed each year. The plan outlines the District’s responses to emergencies that may occur within the District and must be Board of Education approved following public review.

Following the public comment period, the plan will be presented to the Board of Education for approval. The proposed plan and online form for public comment may be found at jpsny.org/safetyplan.

