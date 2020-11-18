Jamestown Public Schools Announces Two Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools was notified today that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. One is a teacher at Persell Middle School, the other is a teacher at Ring Elementary School. Both were last in school on Friday, November 13. There is no known connection between the two cases. Please be aware that the district cannot release the name or any other personally identifiable information regarding these individuals.

The district is following all guidelines from the Chautauqua County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. We are working closely with the Chautauqua County Health Department to complete contact tracing. Any close contacts will be notified and appropriate steps will be taken.

The district would like parents to know that a confirmed case DOES NOT mean that you or your child has been exposed to the individual who has tested positive. Any individuals who may have been in close contact, as defined by the Chautauqua County Department of Health, with a confirmed case will be contacted directly by the New York Department of Health contact tracers with pertinent information and next steps.

“We continue to stress the importance of social distancing, face masks, and frequent hand washing both at school and at home,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker. “If you or your family members experience any COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home and contact your health provider for a diagnosis. We must continue to work together to keep our community safe and well.”

If your child has any symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, significant diarrhea, sore throat or a fever greater than 100 F or 37.8 C) please contact your health care provider and notify your child’s school health office.

The District will comply with applicable privacy laws and rules including all HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability & Accounting Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act) rules and guidelines regarding information given to the Chautauqua County Department of Health or other necessary parties.

If anyone has questions, please contact your building nurse or email JPS Coordinator of Health Services, Jill Muntz at jill.a.muntz@jpsny.org or call her at 716-483-4376.