Jamestown Public Schools Appoints New Public Relations Specialists, Says Good-Bye to Retiring Communications Coordinator

Jamestown Public Schools has announced the appointment of a new Public Relations Specialist as they also say goodbye to their longtime Communications Coordinator.

The Jamestown School Board approved the appointment of Cameron Hurst as the new Public Relations Specialist. He will take over at the end of September from current Communications Coordinator Cathy Panebianco, who is retiring.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker thanked Panebianco for her work over the past 22 years with the district, “You have done incredible work, as you clearly know, as all these people know. But the thing they don’t know is, 10 o’clock at night, and 3 o’clock in the morning, and crazy hours at all hours of the day for events that are highly stressful and highly emotional. And you always come through and you always write great prose. And you’re always open to editing, which is really nice [crowd laughter], from my perspective, and the messages that you craft are always caring, heartfelt, and informative.”

Panebianco said there was no better place to work than Jamestown Schools and that it is a real place of joy.

Cameron Hurst is a 2016 graduate of Jamestown High School. He currently serves as a public relations specialist for the Springville-Griffith Institute and Pine Valley central school districts via Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES. Hurst received his bachelors degrees in journalism and music from St. Bonaventure University. He currently lives in Jamestown.