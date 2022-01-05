Jamestown Public Schools Has Free At-Home COVID Test Kits For Students

Jamestown Public Schools have received free at-home COVID test kits from New York State for every enrolled student.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the tests are optional and by request only, “Make sure you are either able to pick up tests if you’re interested to have your child take those tests in the future or currently between 9 and 2 during the school day. Or if you’re unable to make those times, there are a variety of other ways we can get those tests to you. So your school principal will be able to work through those individual details with those families who are interested.”

Whitaker said if families have children in multiple schools, they may pick up one test kit for each child at any one school of enrollment.

New York State provided one free test kit containing two tests for each enrolled student in the district. Instructions on how to administer the COVID test are included in the pack.

Tests may also be picked up at the Central Administration Building at 197 Martin Road, from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please plan to provide each child’s student ID number and/or name and date of birth.

For more information and frequently asked questions, please visit jpsny.org/COVIDTesting.