Jamestown Public Schools Name Laura Penhollow as new Coordinator of Extended Learning

Jamestown Public Schools has announced that Laura Penhollow has been named the new Coordinator of Extended Learning. Mrs. Penhollow is taking over the position from Amanda Gesing, who was named the YWCA Executive Director.

As the Coordinator of Extended Learning, Mrs. Penhollow will be responsible for the development, coordinating, and monitoring of grant writing and leading the programs associated with these grants. Mrs. Penhollow will also be responsible for developing partnerships with parents, community leaders and organizations and coordinating, scheduling, and managing after school programming and other extended learning activities.

Mrs. Penhollow has 14 years of educational experience. She most recently worked at Washington Middle School as a Spanish teacher. Mrs. Penhollow attended Alfred University receiving a degree in Spanish with a minor in Education. She received her master’s degree at SUNY Albany in General Education Studies and is currently working on her School District Leader and School Building Leader certifications at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester with a completion date in August 2021.

Mrs. Penhollow lives in Jamestown with her husband Brad and their two children, Jace and Ryan.