Jamestown Public Schools Receive $240,000 for Strong Starts Chautauqua Initiative

Jamestown Public Schools have received a $240,000 grant from the Highmark Blue Cross-Blue Shield Blue Fund as part of the Strong Starts Chautauqua Initiative.

The grant is in support of the initiative’s work in fostering children’s health, well being, developmental skills, and school readiness. Strong Starts Chautauqua is a countywide network of organizations and partners dedicated to building bright futures for Chautauqua County children and families, prenatally through children age five.

Blue Fund support will enable Strong Starts Chautauqua, which has just completed its two-year pilot phase, to move into broader implementation throughout the county. Specifically, funds will be used to promote prenatal care and well-child visit attendance, improve parents’ and caregivers’ access to resources and services, promote universal child developmental screening, advance maternal/caregiver screening, and provide support to address mental health needs.

For more information on Strong Starts Chautauqua visit: strongstartschaut.com.

