Jamestown Public Schools Student Artwork On Display at City Hall

Artwork by Jamestown Public Schools students is now on view in the lobby of Jamestown City Hall.

Sixteen JPS students from Bush and Fletcher elementary schools, Persell and Washington middle schools, and Jamestown High School had artwork selected for the display by their art teacher and the city.

Students whose artwork was selected were Annaleigh Young, Gracelynn Davis, and Rylee Cronin from Bush; Randalyn Torres and Sadie Ecklof from Fletcher; Aiden Fitzpatrick, Aquila Becker, Chevie Daniels, Jarren Cotter, Lilyanna Espinoza, and Morgan Hays from JHS; Kammey Kapizi and Makaelyn Piotrowski from Persell; Aracelli DiNapoli, Ireland Bartlett, and Parker Tomaszewski from Washington.

Students were presented a certificate of achievement from Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker during a recent reception at city hall.

The display marks the first time student art has been displayed in City Hall in roughly two decades.

The student artwork will be on display through the end of the year.