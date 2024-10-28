Jamestown Receives $187,672 in EMS Training Funds

The City of Jamestown has been awarded $187,672 for EMS training.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the federal funding as part of the Rural EMS Training and Equipment Assistance program. Administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this funding will be used to enhance EMS training and provide essential equipment to first responders serving the rural areas of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

Specifically, this grant will fund a project led by the Jamestown Fire Department to increase outreach and engagement activities in the City of Jamestown, Chautauqua County, and Cattaraugus County. The project will provide advanced training on substance use disorders (SUD), trauma-informed care, and crisis intervention techniques. EMS personnel will also have access to essential equipment, improving their ability to respond effectively to emergencies, particularly in rural areas.