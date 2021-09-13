Jamestown Sales Tax Receipts Up Almost 47% for Second Quarter

Sales tax receipts were up almost 47% for the second quarter compared to 2020 for the City of Jamestown. City Comptroller Ryan Thompson‘s sales tax report in the City Council prefile said the City received $2,161,000 for the 2021 second quarter payment. That’s $690,250 more than in 2020 and a 27% increase from 2019’s second quarter receipts.

Thompson said the city’s 2021 adopted sales tax budget is $6,713,792. He said the city has already collected 56.8% of the budget after the second quarter, which compares to 46.9% at the same time last year.

The Jamestown City Council will be reviewing a $36,680 grant from FEMA for fire prevention and safety training. According to the work session prefile, the grant allows for an educational program for firefighters to go to schools to teach students of any age range to provide for hands-on learning for students. This program will be done in conjunction with the Chautauqua County Safety Village’s virtual education.

The grant also allows for an ad campaign in conjunction with the Safety Village to promote the classes and fire prevention and safety more broadly.

Council also will hear a brief presentation on the 2020 annual audit by Drescher and Malecki, the Buffalo area firm hired by the City.

There also will be a discussion on employee compensation, including how many city employees live in the City of Jamestown. The information in the prefile indicates 63% of employees are currently city residents.

The work session will take place at 7:30pm in the Third Floor Conference Room of City Hall.