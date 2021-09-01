Jamestown School Board Appoints Two New Community Navigators

The Jamestown School Board appointed two new Community Navigators at its meeting Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the purpose of the Community Navigators is to connect schools and families.

He said there’s currently a disconnect with schools and the Latino community, “So we have focused on that segment of our population by hiring two bilingual navigators. And their purpose is to make sure that things like questions about credits, or attendance, or connections with teachers can get made in a way and have a trusted person to turn to who can help them navigate those things.”

Max Martin and Carmen Perez are the two new educators hired. Max Martin is currently the President and CEO of the Hispanic Community Council of Chautauqua County. He also is an instructor and Hispanic Outreach Coordinator at Jamestown Business College. Carmen Perez has worked for Jamestown Public Schools since 2007, most recently as the Career Development Liaison providing outreach to Hispanic and Latino students and families.