Jamestown School Board Approves Appointment of New HR Director

The Jamestown Board of Education has approved the appointment of Renee Garrett as the new Director of Human Resources.

Mrs. Garrett will take over the position from John Panebianco, who is retiring.

Most recently, Mrs. Garrett was superintendent of the Forestville Central School District. Her over 26-year educational career and district-level leadership positions bring a wealth of diverse experiences.

Mrs. Garrett earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary & Special Education and her master’s degree in Reading and Literacy from SUNY Geneseo. She also has her Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY Brockport.