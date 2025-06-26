Jamestown School Board Approves Flooring Work At Lincoln Elementary

The Jamestown School Board has approved moving forward to work on flooring in Lincoln Elementary School.

Young and Wright Architects presented on the proposal to the board Tuesday night, saying that they are working on determining what the various levels of flooring are in the school.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the proposed project involves redoing the floors in two classrooms, “..and do a full destruction and then rebuild so that we can figure out exactly what’s underneath the floor and not do everything at once and then go back and have to fix everything all at once. And, also, if it works out, great! We watch it for a year, the thing goes well, and we just do the same thing everywhere else.”

The cost to do the demolition, abatement, and floor infill is estimated at $194,820 before costs for air monitoring is factored into the total. Work on this portion of the project will begin around July 14 and be completed by August 4, 2025.