Jamestown School Board Approves Funding For Additional Work At Lincoln Elementary, JHS

The Jamestown School Board has approved additional funding for flooring work at Lincoln Elementary School and the parking lot adjacent to Jamestown High School.

Young and Wright Architects Rick Krouse and Jazmin Nijar presented the update Monday to the board.

At Lincoln Elementary, Krouse said discovery work on the flooring in two classrooms found a mudset layer that was not in good shape and would not bind properly with a flooring leveler needed. Krouse proposed removing flooring down to the solid concrete base, which requires more leveler material. This would increase the cost of the flooring project by $135,000 on top of the original cost to demolish, abate, and complete floor infill of $194,820 before costs for air monitoring is factored into the total.

At JHS, Nijar said after Lakeshore Paving milled two out of three sections of the parking lot that the binder was “pulverized.” She recommended that the district do a full replacement of the lot, which should last 10 to 15 years before needing to be replaced again. The added cost would be $200,000, which includes a $40,000 allowance for sub base work.

The additional costs for both projects still leaves $2 million in contingency funds for capital projects.

Work on both projects is expected to be completed before school resumes in September.