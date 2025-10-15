Jamestown School Board Approves Harrison St. Property Lease With BPU

The Jamestown School Board has approved a lease agreement with the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities for property on Harrison Street.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the BPU plans to lease the property at 240 Harrison Street for a new fueling station, “And, it is helpful to them in order to accomplish what they need to accomplish. It’s helpful for us in that we maintain access for our kids to be able to get back to the Chadakoin (River) comes around the back for our environmental class and also our work with Twan Leenders on trying to eliminate the Tree of Heaven that’s back there. Also, the County has a little piece all the way at the back which is the Fire Training Center, so that remains theirs.”

The lease is for ten years in the amount of $6,000 a year.

The Chautauqua County Legislature also will be voting on a resolution to renew its lease with the Jamestown Public Schools at 240 Harrison Street for the Taylor Training Center. That lease agreement is $1 a year for ten years.