Jamestown School Board Approves Parking Lot Purchase, $5 Million Capital Reserve Fund

The Jamestown School Board has approved the purchase of a parking lot for use by Jamestown High School faculty and students.

School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the district will pay $225,000 to purchase five parcels on Chandler Street owned by First Lutheran Church. He said the district had previously been renting some of the spaces for parking from the church, “So in order to continue that relationship and to continue to be able to use that property, we wanted to make sure that we owned that property. And also, of course, it’s a help to the church with maintenance and with any of their needs that they have in terms of updating their facilities so it’s a mutually beneficial arrangement.”

The acquisition will now go before voters in addition to the school budget vote on May 17.

The school board also approved establishing a new capital reserve fund in the amount of $5 million dollars.

Whitaker said the funds will be used for the acquisition of vehicles, machinery, and equipment, “The idea is, we want to make sure that capital expenditures in the future don’t impact taxes. So while we have some money we can put toward, if you will, a savings account toward capital expenses that are definitely going to come up whether it’s roofing or HVAC or some of the things that we talked about tonight we want to be able to address those things without having to go to the taxpayers and increase their taxes.”

This also will appear on the ballot with the school budget.

The board also approved adding a school board meeting on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 that will be held at the Administration Building on Martin Road. The purpose of this meeting will be for the board to adopt the 2022-23 School Budget.