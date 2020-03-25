Jamestown School Board Reviews Preliminary Budget Numbers that Include No Tax Increase

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown School Board met Tuesday night via video conferencing and the the meeting was broadcast live over the internet.

During the meeting the board reviewed a preliminary spending plan for next school year, being mindful of the current COVID-19 pandemic underway and the economic impact it will likely have on state funding.

So far, the only information the district has is that the district will receive a 0.63% total increase in State Aid, based on the Governor’s executive budget, released in January. Still, the preliminary spending plan put forward by the board’s finance committee is based on the assumption that there will be an overall 2% increase in state aid, based on past history of the final budget coming in higher than the initial executive proposal.

It also assumes there will be no increase to the 2020-21 property tax levy.

As a result, the proposed spending plan would total nearly $91.2 million dollars – about a $482,000 increase from the current year’s budget.

The board is hopeful updated state aid numbers will be provided prior to mid April, when the school board will have to finalize a budget to put before the voters for a public vote in May.