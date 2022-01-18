Jamestown School Board to Discuss Proposed Mascot at its Meeting Tuesday

The Jamestown School Board will be discussing the proposed new mascot and logo at its meeting tonight.

The mascot committee presented a proposal by 360 Graphics to change the high school’s mascot and logo to a “big cat” at the December 7 meeting of the board. This logo will replace the “J with a feather” that’s been used since 2014, which replaced the caricature of a Native American.

The board also will vote on a contract agreement with the Jamestown Educational Support Personnel Association. The agreement extends the terms and conditions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2025.

The School Board meeting takes place at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building on Martin Road. It is open to the public.