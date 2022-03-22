Jamestown School Board to Vote on Purchasing Parking Lot, Establish New Capital Reserve Fund

The Jamestown School Board will consider a resolution tonight to purchase a parking lot for use by Jamestown High School faculty and students.

The resolution would allow the Jamestown School District to pay $225,000 to purchase five parcels on Chandler Street currently owned by First Lutheran Church of Jamestown. The acquisition, if approved by the Board, would go before voters in addition to the school budget vote on May 17.

The school board also will vote on a resolution to establish a new capital reserve fund for the acquisition of vehicles, machinery and equipment. The amount of the reserve fund would be $5 million dollars. If approved, this also would be on the ballot with the school budget.

The Jamestown School Board is meeting at Love Elementary School tonight. The meeting begins with a presentation at 5:45 p.m. followed by the regular agenda at 6:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.