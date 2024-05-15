Jamestown Schools 2024-25 Budget To Be Voted On May 21

The Jamestown Public Schools District has made its final presentation on the proposed $104 million 2024-25 budget ahead of the budget vote on May 21.

The budget has no tax levy increase and a $2.9 million increase in State Foundation Aid.

District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry said the district has been approved for State Bus Incentive Program Funding where that money and the funds received from trading in 18 school buses will result in the ability to purchase a new zero emission school bus at no cost to the district.

Board President Paul Abbott asked if there would be any reporting requirements for the district because of receiving Bus Incentive Program monies.

Spry said the program doesn’t require any reporting but New York State requires reporting on the purchasing and what is being done in-house to transition to a zero emission program.

Under the State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, school districts must start purchasing zero emission buses by 2027 with fleets needing to be fully zero emission by 2035.

Besides the budget, a proposition will also be on the ballot to fund a new Capital Improvement Reserve Fund with up to $5 million.

Should the budget be voted down, a $103,676,897 contingency budget would go into effect that reduces building and grounds equipment, eliminates a capital outlay project to replace an elementary school playground, reduces BOCES services, and eliminates athletic and music equipment.

The vote on the budget, capital improvement reserve fund proposition, and school board candidates will take place Tuesday, May 21 between 12:00 and 9:00 p.m. People may go to Jefferson or Washington Middle Schools; or Lincoln Elementary School to vote.

For more information on the budget and school board candidates, visit jpsny.org