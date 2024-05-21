Jamestown Schools’ Annual District Art Show Tonight, Wednesday

Jamestown Public Schools will hold its Annual District Art Show tonight and Wednesday.

The art show takes place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. tonight and 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at Jefferson Middle School on Martin Road. The public is encouraged to enter the building through the gymnasium doors.

Each Jamestown art teacher selected pieces of student artwork to include in the show, including the 2024 District Art Show poster, which was designed by Kris Cruz, a 12th grade student in Marygrace Anderson’s Computer Art class at Jamestown High School.

With hundreds of works of art from kindergarten through 12th grade, the district’s talented artists will have the opportunity to showcase their creative art skills to their families and the community.

Light refreshments will be served during the opening of the show tonight.