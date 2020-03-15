Jamestown Schools Cancels Classes Starting Monday, March 16

JAMESTOWN – All classes have been cancelled for Jamestown Public School students beginning Monday, March 16. At this time, classes are not expected to resume until Monday, April 20.

School officials said in a media release that while there are not yet any confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Chautauqua County, “it is important that we all work together as a school family to slow the spread of the disease in order to prevent people from becoming ill.”

“Our administration has been preparing for this day. Our mantra has been ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst.’ As a result, Jamestown Public Schools is ready to provide continuation of instruction, childcare, school meals, and to also meet the needs of our medically frail students,” the school said.

School officials said they hoped that they can send students back to school earlier than April 20, but they are prepared to provide services and supports to students and their families for as long as is needed.

To that end, Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bret Apthorpe and Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist will be holding a joint press conference Monday morning at City Hall.

The Mayor will be discussing the City’s response to COVID-19 while the Superintendent will be sharing Jamestown Public School’s plan to ensure the safety of children.

Several other school districts announced early Sunday evening they were also closing this week, including Southwestern and Frewsburg, which both announced they would be closed starting Monday.