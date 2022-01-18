Jamestown Schools Offer ‘Test To Stay’ for COVID-19 Starting This Week

Jamestown Public Schools will start offering “Test to Stay” (TTS) protocol in regards to COVID-19 this week.

The district said the protocol is being done under the direction of the Chautauqua County Health Department. TTS is a modified quarantine protocol that may allow unvaccinated, asymptomatic students or employees to continue school attendance by providing negative COVID-19 test results during the five (5) day quarantine period following exposure. Advance parental consent is required.

The Jamestown School Board had begun initial discussion on whether to offer “test to stay” at its board meeting on January 4 and had planned to continue those discussions at its meeting tonight.

Under the TTS guidelines, students who test positive for COVID-19 may return to school if they were exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting, are asymptomatic, are consistently and appropriately masked in a school setting, and have advance consent for test-to-stay received by the district. The student doesn’t need to be vaccinated.

A student attending school while positive may not participate in extra-curricular or after school activities. Also, if the student or employee develops symptoms, they must notify the school nurse and will not be allowed to attend school. Additionally, if a household contact has signs or symptoms of COVID-19, the student or employee must not attend school and notify the school nurse.

More information is available on the district’s website at jpsny.org/TTS