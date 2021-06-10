Jamestown Tarp Skunks Hold Very First Home Game Tonight

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks hold their very first home game tonight at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Stadium. This is the first season for the team that’s part of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Local group, Jamestown Community Baseball LLC, took ownership of the former Jamestown Jammers in 2019 with plans to have the first season start in 2020. However, the league canceled that season due to the Pandemic.

The Tarp Skunks are currently 4 and 1 for the season. They play the Batavia Muckdogs at 7pm tonight. Tune to 107.9 WRFA for our first live broadcast of the game or you can stream online at wrfalp.com.