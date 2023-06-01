Jamestown Tarp Skunks Season Begins With Exhibition Game at Diethrick Park

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks 2023 season begins tonight at Diethrick Park with an exhibition game against the visiting Olean Oilers.

This will be the third season for the inter-collegiate Tarp Skunks squad, which plays in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball league and is owned by a group of investors known as Jamestown Community Baseball.

This year the team has a new Director of Business and Sales Operations with the hiring of Christian Dolce in January.

Dolce tells WRFA he and his staff have been busy during the off-season getting everything ready for opening day, “Our number one goal here is to make it a great experience for fans. So, whether that’s in our merchandise store, providing a lot of merchandise, from season tickets, that aspect of it. We added on our Tarp Skunks Kids Club with our sponsors: Pepsi, Collaborative Children’s Solutions, and the Rotary Club of Jamestown. We wanted to give kids a great experience and behind the scenes we’re tying up all the loose ends and we’re ready to go to create a good experience for all our fans.”

Dolce adds that there will once again be plenty of promotions and special activities planned for this year to keep fans returning to ballpark all season long, “You come to the ballpark and there might be a promotion, there might be a giveaway. If you come to us on the weekend game, kids and parents, all fans can run the bases for free after games on the weekends. We have a number of firework games that happen after the fact. We have some more in-game stuff like $2 nights with the $2 beer and hotdogs and popcorn, as well as bleacher tickets.”

As for the team, the coach of Tarp Skunks will once again be Jamestown native Jordan Basile, who is now in his third season with the club. There will also be a few returning players on the squad, although most of them will be new players from across the country who are looking for an opportunity to sharpen their skills during the summer.

Jamestown’s regular season play begins on Saturday with a game on the road in Newark, NY. The first league game at home will a special Kids’ Day game next Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Tonight’s exhibition game begins at 6:30 p.m. and once again, all home games will be broadcast on WRFA.

For a complete broadcast schedule, visit WRFALP.com/TarpSkunks. For ticket information, visit TarpSkunks.com.