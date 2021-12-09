Jamestown Teachers Association Donates to Salvation Army Anew Center

The Jamestown Teachers Association has donated $1,192 to the Salvation Army Anew Center.

The JTA selects a charity or community organization twice a year to send a donation helping them continue to make an impact on the community.

The Anew Center plans to use the money to purchase items for special needs children who are being cared for in the Center.

JTA also is holding a Winter Social that will benefit the Chautauqua County Humane Society. Members bring in items on the CCHS Wish List and the money raised from the 50/50 raffle will be delivered to the pets at the local shelter.