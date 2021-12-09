WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Teachers Association Donates to Salvation Army Anew Center

Jamestown Teachers Association Donates to Salvation Army Anew Center

By Leave a Comment

Diana Butcher, Program Director Anew Center, Major Kim Merchant from the Salvation Army, JTA President Stephanie Sardi and JTA Local Action Project Chairperson

The Jamestown Teachers Association has donated $1,192 to the Salvation Army Anew Center.

The JTA selects a charity or community organization twice a year to send a donation helping them continue to make an impact on the community.

The Anew Center plans to use the money to purchase items for special needs children who are being cared for in the Center.

JTA also is holding a Winter Social that will benefit the Chautauqua County Humane Society. Members bring in items on the CCHS Wish List and the money raised from the 50/50 raffle will be delivered to the pets at the local shelter.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.