Jamestown Ward 2, Ward 5 Annual Action Plan Walking Tours Scheduled for May 7

The Jamestown Department of Development will hold its Ward 2 and Ward 5 Walking Tours on its Annual Action Plan this Saturday, May 7.

The Ward 5 tour starts at 10:00 a.m. at Fletcher Elementary School with the Ward 2 tour starting at noon at Washington Middle School.

Both will happen rain or shine.

The walking tours are part of gathering public input required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for cities that receive Community Development Block Grant and HOME program funds.

