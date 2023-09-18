Jamestown Woman Indicted on Mail Fraud Charges

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a Jamestown woman on mail theft charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced 40-year old Anita Miller is facing an eight-count indictment for theft of mail by a postal employee and two counts of delay of mail by a postal employee. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz Wright said that on six occasions in February and March 2022, Miller, while employed by the U.S. Postal Service, stole gift cards and cash from mailed envelopes. In addition, on two occasions in March 2022, Miller delayed delivery of mailed envelopes.