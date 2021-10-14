Jamestown YMCA Hoping Congressman Reed Can Help Find Funding for New Facility

Jamestown YMCA representatives recently met with Congressman Tom Reed to discuss possible federal funding opportunities for the Y’s proposed $26 million dollar Community Center facility.

The facility, which is proposed to be built on Harrison Street along the Chadakoin River, would offer a multi-purpose space that includes an indoor track, two pools, splash pad, multiple group exercise studios, a cycling studio, a teaching kitchen, child watch and kids’ adventure center, teen area, senior center, full-size gymnasium, a childcare center, and outdoor fields.

YMCA Executive Director Mark Eckendorf said that programs have outgrown the Y’s current location on East Fourth Street. He said the building has inadequate accessibility for developmentally disabled residents, is difficult to efficiently staff, and the older building is expensive to maintain.

The new facility is being designed by GRO Development and is in the final stage of design work.