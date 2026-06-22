Jamestown YMCA To Provide Free Meals For Kids This Summer

The Jamestown Area YMCA will provide free meals for kids this summer starting Monday, June 29.

The summer feeding program will take place at multiple locations throughout Jamestown and surrounding communities from June 29 through August 31.

The program is for children age 18 and younger.

Locations this year include:

• CODE Playground

• James Prendergast Library

• Lillian Dickson Park

• Bergman Park

• Fenner Elementary in Frewsburg

• Hazeltine Public Library in Frewsburg

• Gerry Town Park

• Frewsburg Town Park

• Celoron Park

For more information, call (716) 664-2802 ext. 258 or email YMCAFoodStaff@jamestownymca.org