The City Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department is extending sign ups for City Rec Youth Baseball until Friday, March 31, 2023.

The program is open to youth ages 7 to 12 years old. The age determination date is April 30, 2023.

The registration fee for City residents is $5 per child, $15 for non-city residents.

For more information or to sign up your child, call the Recreation Office at 716-483-7523 or 716-483-7554.