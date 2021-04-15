Jamestown YWCA is Holding “Stand Against Racism” Event

The Jamestown YWCA is encouraging people to get involved in the “Stand Against Racism” event scheduled for Friday, April 23rd.

YWCA Executive Director Amanda Gesing said this year’s event addresses racism as a public health crisis,

“And what we’re doing this year is sending out an invitation for all community organizations, community individuals, businesses, ally groups and others to join us in the fight for justice to address the effect of policies, practices, enforcement, and education that disproportionately impacts the Black and Brown communities.”

Gesing said they’re asking people to gather outside at 3:00 p.m. on April 23rd to show their support against racism,

“Once there, we’re asking you to obviously follow COVID guidelines and socially distance, wear your mask, take some pictures, and send them to us. And we’ll make a video montage of all the pictures showing everyone just how welcoming the Jamestown community is.”

Gesing said “Stand Up Against Racism” is a national YWCA event, with the local YW’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women,

“But here locally, I just think it’s great to show our support and it’s very important we get together as a community to show our support for our Black and Brown community members and really just provide everyone with the information and knowledge that racism does still exist but that we’re going to do what we can to combat that.”

Gesing said yard signs for the event and some other items can be found at www.ywcajamestown.com.