Jamestown’s 3rd Quarter Sales Tax Down 2.1% From 2021

City of Jamestown sales tax receipts are down 2.1% for the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same quarter in 2021.

Jamestown received $2,206,455, which is $48,207 less than in 2021. Currently, the city has received 74.7% of its budgeted amount of sales tax for 2022. Comptroller John Sellstrom is expected to give a full report at tonight’s City Council work session.

City Council also will review a resolution to use $68,895 in American Rescue Plan funds to replace 20 Cisco switches. The switches would be purchased from SHI International. Information Technology Director Mark Dean said the purchase price represents a 76% discount over retail price.

A resolution to use $21,400 from the contingency fund to replace Fire Station #4 roof also will be reviewed. The project originally was funded using $100,000 in ARP funds back in June. If this additional funding is approved, that will leave $111,568 in the city’s contingency fund.

Council will also review the donation of $2,000 by Rand Machine to purchase smoke alarms for the Jamestown Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program.

Other items on tonight’s work session agenda include the discussion of the Senior Home Improvement Incentive Program application status as well as an update on grants.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. The meetings are open to the public with the work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.