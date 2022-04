Jamestown’s annual Easter Egg Hunt returns this Saturday in Allen Park.

The free event will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the playground areas of the park on West Virginia Boulevard. The event for kids ages 12 and under will feature 300 prize eggs and candy for all participants.

The Easter Bunny and Whiffy the Tarp Skunk also will make special appearances.

No registration is necessary. For more information, contact the Jamestown Parks and Rec Office at 716-483-7523.