Jamestown’s Christmas Tree Arrives at Tracy Plaza

Jamestown’s Christmas Tree arrived at Tracy Plaza Wednesday morning.

Parks Manager Dan Stone said the 40-foot tall Blue Spruce came from 265 Prospect Street, “This year’s tree was donated by Lindsay DeLong and her family up there on Prospect Street. We had Lakeshore Paving give us another truck and trailer again this year. It’s been going on probably over 20 years now that they’ve been donating their equipment and time for us. And as you see, we’ve got the BPU crane and a couple of their guys along with the Parks Department guys getting ready to set it in place and tie it down for the season.”

Stone also thanked Jamestown Police for helping escort the tree safely downtown.

The tree will be decorated with almost 4,000 LED lights along with a new star that was constructed by one of the Public Works mechanics.

The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place during the Jamestown Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 4th.