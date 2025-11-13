UPDATE Jamestown’s Christmas Tree To Be Delivered To Tracy Plaza Friday

The City of Jamestown’s Christmas Tree will be delivered to Tracy Plaza Friday morning.

Parks crews had planned to deliver the tree Thursday morning but wind conditions changed those plans to Friday.

This year’s tree is a 40’ tall Douglas Fir Tree, donated by the Messina Family. The tree will be harvested out of a lot on Sampson Street in the City of Jamestown.

East Third Street between Spring Street and Prendergast Avenue will be closed Friday morning around 10:00 a.m. so that crews can hoist the tree onto Tracy Plaza.

The Fir Tree will be decorated by the Parks Staff members with over 3,000 energy saving LED lights.

The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place during the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 6th.