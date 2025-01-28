Jamestown’s Nuisance Officer To Return After City Council Approves Hiring of 5 Police Officers

The City of Jamestown’s Nuisance Officer position is set to return following Jamestown City Council’s approval for Jamestown Police to hire five police officers.

Council approved the resolution at their Monday night voting session.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson said the next step is to do a background investigation on the potential candidates, “And then in mid-February we will onboard them and they will go through 14 weeks of field training with a state certified field training officer and then they will be on their own. And after that, Zach Sandberg, our Nuisance Officer, will go back to his former position and go back to doing that.”

Jackson said he’s currently looking at six candidates to fill the five positions. He said while there is competition from other law enforcement agencies also looking to hire the same candidates, he’s optimistic Jamestown will be successful.

If all officers are able to be hired, this will bring the number of officers in the Police Department back up to 62.