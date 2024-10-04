JBC Donates Its Buildings To St. Susan Center, UCAN City Mission

Jamestown Business College is donating its buildings to UCAN City Mission and St. Susan Center.

Past JBC President David Conklin said soon after the college announced they would be closing, they were approached by St. Susan Center about purchasing the college’s buildings. The center, currently located in the Gateway Center, had been looking for a new location due to ongoing maintenance challenges, “Through various roadblocks that occurred, it involved bringing UCAN into the mix to jointly purchase the buildings. UCAN wanted to use a portion of the buildings to run its shelter for women and children. My family and I were ecstatic that these two phenomenal non-profits, who serve a very important need in our community, were interested in our buildings.”

JBC announced in February 2024 that said the decision to close was made based on “the college’s size and the expanding government regulations.” The college has been in operation since 1886.

Conklin said other roadblocks led to his family deciding to donate the college buildings to St. Susan Center and UCAN.

St. Susan Center has launched a capital campaign to renovate the college that will include turning the first floor into a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, and a new dock area. The lower level will house a pantry, dedicated programming spaces, and staff accommodations.

UCAN City Mission will turn the mansion space into emergency housing that will include seven bedrooms for women and their children. Their facility on First Street will remain open and continue serving men who need shelter.

Work on the project is expected to begin in March 2025 when the college closes its doors.

The announcement comes after Mayor Kim Ecklund declared a state of emergency in July following an increase of homeless encampments in Jamestown.