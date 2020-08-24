JCC Announces Postive COVID-19 Case

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Community College president Daniel DeMarte announced on Monday that an individual associated with the college community has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the college did not disclose which campus (Jamestown, North County, or Cattaraugus County) was affected.

“JCC has rigorous health-related protocols in place to keep students and employees safe while they are on campus,” said DeMarte. “We will continue to exercise the disinfection directives recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the state health department and, as we have since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, stress the importance of social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a face mask.”

Upon learning of the person’s condition, JCC’s health services staff alerted county health department officials who will direct and conduct contact tracing.

“Based on CDC recommendations, we developed and enacted protocols several months ago to ensure that anyone who had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus would be provided information about quarantine measures, signs and symptoms of the illness, and testing procedures,” said DeMarte.

JCC students and employees were alerted about the confirmed case Monday in an email from the president.

In accordance with the Health Information Privacy Act, JCC does not release health information about students and employees to the public.

Additional information on JCC’s health and safety protocols and procedures can be obtained at sunyjcc.edu/about/coronavirus or by calling Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs, at (716) 338-1025.