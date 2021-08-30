JCC Announces Spectator Policy for Home Athletic Events

Jamestown Community College has announced its Spectator Policy For Home Athletic Events. JCC Athletics and Recreation Director George Sisson, along with the Jamestown Community College administration, have implemented a new spectator policy for athletic events hosted by the college during the 2021-22 academic year.

For outdoor events held at JCC, such as men’s and women’s soccer, spectators can attend but are asked to social distance. Spectators who interact with others outside of their group are asked to wear a mask if they cannot socially distance themselves.

For indoor events, such as volleyball, basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving, spectators are permitted inside the Physical Education Complex but are required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

For away events, spectators are to adhere to the host institution’s protocols.