JCC Celebrates 13th Year as ‘Tree Campus’ with Planting

Jamestown Community College students planted a Tulip Tree for Arbor Day in honor of receiving ‘Tree Campus’ designation for a 13th year.

Jamestown Community College celebrated its 13th year as a “Tree Campus” with a tree planting Wednesday.

JCC Biology Professor, Environmental Sciences Program Coordinator, and Earth Awareness Club Co-Advisor Janis Bowman said the tree planting is a requirement for the “Tree Campus” designation by the Arbor Day Foundation. They also have a Tree Committee and student-involved service project.

Bowman added being a “Tree Campus” is another part of the college’s commitment to sustainability. She said being mindful about climate resistance and climate change is important including increasing the diversity of trees on the campus and using the planting of trees that provide shade to reduce cooling needs.

Six trees were planted on the campus Wednesday, including an “Autumn Blaze” Maple, a Larch, “Bloodgood” London Plane Sycamore, “Silver Queen” Silver Maple, Turkish Filbert, “Cleveland Select” Pear, and Tulip Tree.

