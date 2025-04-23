WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / JCC Earthfest Celebration Today

JCC Earthfest Celebration Today

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Community College’s Earthfest Celebration

Jamestown Community College’s annual Earthfest celebration takes place today.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. on the Jamestown Campus.

The event takes on an agricultural theme this year, with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County teaming up with the college to create a unique experience for all. The event is free and open to the public.

Earthfest promotes the understanding, celebration, and stewardship of the Earth and its resources. Local environmental organizations and public agencies bring educational and informational displays and exhibits while eco-friendly businesses provide an assortment of earth-friendly items for purchase.

Local agricultural equipment dealers are teaming up to create a display of tractors and implements. An assortment of domestic animals will also be part of the experience.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.