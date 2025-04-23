JCC Earthfest Celebration Today

Jamestown Community College’s annual Earthfest celebration takes place today.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. on the Jamestown Campus.

The event takes on an agricultural theme this year, with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County teaming up with the college to create a unique experience for all. The event is free and open to the public.

Earthfest promotes the understanding, celebration, and stewardship of the Earth and its resources. Local environmental organizations and public agencies bring educational and informational displays and exhibits while eco-friendly businesses provide an assortment of earth-friendly items for purchase.

Local agricultural equipment dealers are teaming up to create a display of tractors and implements. An assortment of domestic animals will also be part of the experience.