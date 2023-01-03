JCC Fall 2023 Nursing Program Application Now Open

Jamestown Community College’s Fall 2023 Nursing program application is now open.

Students interested in applying must do so by February 1.

JCC’s Nursing degree can be completed on the college’s campuses in Jamestown and Olean.

Coursework and hands-on training prepare students to take the National Council of State Boards for Licensure Examination to become registered nurses.

The Nursing program was recently ranked among the best associate degree offerings in New York state in 2022 per the Nursing Schools Almanac annual rankings. It came in at No. 23 of 69 programs evaluated, up two spots from No. 25 in the 2021 rankings.

For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/programs/nursing-aas/apply to view a recorded informational session on how to apply and program eligibility requirements. The webpage also provides directions on how to register and take the remote proctored TEAS exam.

Application decision letters will be sent by mail after February 1.