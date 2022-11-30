JCC Foundations Awards John Welpley as 2022 John D. Hamilton Award Recipient

The Jamestown Community College Foundation has honored John Whelpley as its 2022 John D. Hamilton Award recipient.

Whelpley retired this year from his position as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cutco Corporation and president and chief operating officer of Vector Marketing Corporation in Olean.

While working for Cutco, Whelpley contributed time and energy to several organizations by serving in various roles for The Direct Selling Association in Washington D.C., The Boy Scouts of America at the local and district levels, the school boards for Southern Tier Catholic and Archbishop Walsh Academy, and several youth sports teams.

He also served the Jamestown Community College Foundation for more than 12 years in several roles.

The Hamilton Award was established in 1995 to recognize individuals whose contributions exemplify those of Hamilton, a past president and trustee emeritus of JCC.