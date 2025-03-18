JCC Holding Open House Saturday

Jamestown Community College is holding an open house for prospective students this Saturday.

The open house at the Jamestown campus is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 22.

It will provide students the chance to explore academic programs, meet faculty and staff; tour campus, and learn about admissions, financial aid, and student life. Attendees can also find out more about JCC’s supportive learning environment and the many resources available to help students succeed, including assistance for non-traditional adult learners.

Registration for the Open House events is encouraged with online sign-up available at sunyjcc.edu/OpenHouse or by contacting the Admissions Office at Admissions@mail.sunyjcc.edu or 716.338.1011 for more details.