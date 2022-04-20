WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JCC Holds Annual Earthfest April 20

Jamestown Community College is holding its annual Earthfest 2022 Wednesday, April 20.

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with this year’s theme “Protect Our Pollinators.”

Activities on campus will include music, educational displays and exhibits from a host of local environmental organizations, student groups, and public agencies.

The featured presenter, Jeff Musial of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, will perform at noon. He will display a variety of exotic animals during his interactive program. The lineup also includes a live-animal exhibit from Mike Morton of Sundance Kids Farm, and Royal Fern Nursery will have information on the importance of native plantings.

JCC’s Earth Awareness Club has sponsored Earthfest each April since the 1990s. All proceeds from Earthfest 2022 will benefit the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy and The Bee Conservancy. For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/event/earthfest-2022.

