JCC Hosting 3 Resource Fairs to Observe International Overdose Awareness Day

Jamestown Community College will be hosting three resource fairs in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Campus Life Director Kayla Crosby said, “These fairs are a free event to remember people who’ve died from overdose, support people who struggle with substance use, and work against substance use stigma.”

Two fairs will take place tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. at pondside in the center of the Jamestown Campus, while an 11:15 event will be held on the front lawn of the North County Center in Dunkirk. JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean will host a similar fair on September 8th at noon outside of the College Center.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring a t-shirt to participate in the fair’s “Tie-Dye For Hope.”

Resources will be available from JCC’s support services as well as organizations from throughout the surrounding communities.

International Overdose Awareness Day is observed annually on August 31st and according to its website “the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.”