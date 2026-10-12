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JCC Hosting Open House Events This Month

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Jamestown Community College is hosting Jayhawk Open House Days for prospective students and their families.

The open house events will take place at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18 at the Jamestown Campus and 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25 at the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the campus, speak with faculty, learn more about academic programs and student support services; meet current students, apply to JCC, and receive financial aid information.

JCC’s open house events are free to attend and open to prospective students and their families. For more information or to register, visit sunyjcc.edu/OpenHouse.

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