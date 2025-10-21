WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / JCC Hosting Trunk Or Treat Oct. 24

JCC Hosting Trunk Or Treat Oct. 24

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Community College will host a Trunk or Treat event for children and families at its Jamestown campus this Friday.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 24, in the Science Center parking lot off James Street.

Activities will include a Halloween movie projected on a big screen, a coloring contest, a photo booth, and more.

Come as you are or come dressed up in your favorite Halloween costume. The events are open to the public, and registration is not required.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.